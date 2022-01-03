Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID in breakthrough case Credits vaccine for ‘his mild symptoms and encourages everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one’

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case, noting his symptoms are mild and he will retain all authorities as he quarantines at home for the next five days, Your Content has learned.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.

He is quarantining at home for the next five days, in compliance with CDC guidelines, but plans to work remotely and ‘retain all authorities’

Austin said his symptoms are mild which he attributes to the vaccines and is urging all those who are eligible to get their shots.

He said his leadership team and President Joe Biden are aware of his diagnosis and that contact tracing and testing is underway.

The defense secretary is one of several elected officials who have had to quarantine after experiencing breakthrough COVID cases,’according to NBC News.

