Monday, January 3, 2022
    Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial jury says it is deadlocked on three of 11 criminal charges Judge tells them to continue deliberating for a seventh day
    After seven days deliberating on fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, a jury said announced on Monday it is unable to reach a unanimous verdict on three of the 11 criminal counts she faces, Your Content has learned.

    Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes faces 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in fact it was prone to wild errors.

    Judge Edward Davila gave jurors an ‘Allen charge’, urging them to deliberate further after they sent a note saying they were unable to reach a verdict on three of the 11 charges.

    The eight men and four women who will determine Holmes’ fate spent much of their holiday season behind closed doors in a San Jose, California, courthouse.

    Before those problems were exposed in 2015 and 2016, Holmes briefly realized her aspirations for fame and fortune.

    She raised more than $900 million from a list of renowned investors that included media mogul Rupert Murdoch, software mogul Larry Ellison and the Walton family behind Walmart.

    At Theranos’ height, Holmes had amassed a fortune of $4.5 billion on paper and was being lionized as a visionary on cover stories in business magazines,’according to The Wall Street Journal.

    according to The Wall Street Journal.

