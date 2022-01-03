Monday, January 3, 2022
    Eric Adams says he's willing to consider COVID booster mandate for NYC's teachers and cops but warns Americans must learn to live with virus and not worry constantly about new variants
    Newly-inaugurated New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he’ll mull a COVID-19 booster mandate for civic employees, but says Americans must ultimately learn to live with the shapeshifting virus, Your Content has learned.

    New York City’s top politician says he’ll mull a booster mandate for municipal employees, including teachers and cops.

    The newly sworn-in mayor has already announced plans to keep his predecessor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate for private sector employers.

    Adams also said during a Sunday morning interview that New Yorkers most learn to ‘pivot’ with the ever-evolving virus to keep the city functional.

    ‘If we close down our city, it’s as dangerous as Covid,’ he said during a Sunday morning interview, just days after stepping into the new role,’according to The Daily Mail.

