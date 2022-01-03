Flightmare continues as 2,727 flights are canceled and another 314 are delayed Monday due to toxic combination of winter snow storms and COVID-related staff shortages

Travel misery continues into the new year with more than 2,700 flights are already cancelled for Monday due to bad weather and airline staffing woes sparked by a surge in Covid cases, Your Content has learned.

Southwest leads all US airlines in Monday cancelations with 380 and another 86 delayed.

SkyWest, which operates more than 200 American cities on behalf of Delta, United, American Eagle and Alaska, cancelled 196.

Other popular airlines weren’t hit as hard: Delta called off 71, JetBlue cancelled 125, American Airlines 30 and Spirit 40.

Meanwhile, pilots and flight attendants have called in sick after testing positive for Covid or having to quarantine for contact with someone who has the virus.

The US is predicted to reach a peak in cases by January 9, which would see somewhere between 2.5m to 5.4 new cases per week, according to researchers.

Many areas of the northeast and mid-Atlantic are preparing for their first significant winter storms of the year.

Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington DC declared a snow emergency for the nation’s capital from midnight until 7pm Monday.

Three DC-area airports are in the top five among American airports canceling and delaying flights Monday,’according to The Guardian.

