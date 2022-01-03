Hero Brooklyn nanny, 52, is run over and killed after pushing boy, one, out of the path of oncoming truck

A 52 year old nanny is being hailed a hero after she pushed a stroller carrying a one year old boy out of harm’s way in Brooklyn before an oncoming truck struck her, Your Content has learned.

Arcellie ‘Celi’ Muschamp, 52, died December 31 after being hit by a truck in Brookyln’s Park Slope neighborhood December 20.

Her last act before being struck was pushing a stroller carrying a one-year-old baby out of harm’s way.

The boy emerged from the crash unscathed and witnesses said his nanny spared him from ‘almost certain injury or death’ by pushing him out of the way.

New York Senator Chuck Schumer is among those calling Muschamp a hero for her selfless actions.

Her daughter, Rahzel Muschamp, described her as ‘the most selfless person ever’ and someone who adored looking after children,’according to The Daily Advent.

