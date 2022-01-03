Ivanka Trump and Don Jr. REFUSE to comply with subpoena from Democrat New York AG Tish James in her civil investigation into whether their father inflated his property prices

Donald Trump’s children Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are refusing to comply with New York Attorney General Letitia James’ subpoena in her investigation over whether their father committed fraud by misrepresenting his company’s asset values, Your Content has learned.

Trump’s eldest children were reportedly served on Dec. 1, the same day he was.

A Monday court filing by James and a Trump Organization lawyer indicated that both Ivanka and Don Jr. could take action to fight the subpoenas today.

James is seeking a deposition from Trump, who called probe a ‘witch hunt’

Her investigation is running parallel to a criminal probe by the Manhattan DA.

The former president called on James and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to instead focus on soaring violent crime rates in New York City,’according to ABC News.

