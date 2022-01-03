Jan. 6 Committee Chair Liz Cheney says Ivanka Trump pleaded with her father to stop the violence at least TWICE during Capitol riot as he watched it unfold on TV in White House dining room

Ivanka Trump pleaded with her father, former president Donald Trump, at least twice on January 6 to stop the violence at the US Capitol, Your Content has learned.

Rep. Liz Cheney revealed Ivanka Trump personally appealed to her father ‘at least twice’ to call off his supporters during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

Ivanka reportedly referred to the insurrection as an ‘optics issue’ as it was taking place, according to Michael Wolff’s latest Trump book Landslide.

Cheney and Rep. Bennie Thompson appeared on a slew of Sunday news programs to reveal more pieces of the timeline of the Capitol riot.

Thompson said the committee is actively looking into whether it can subpoena fellow sitting members of Congress if they refuse to cooperate voluntarily.

Cheney outlined reasons the panel could consider criminal charges against Trump and argued he shouldn’t be ‘anywhere near the Oval Office ever again’,’according to CNBC.

