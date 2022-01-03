Monday, January 3, 2022
Monday, January 3, 2022
More

    Jan. 6 Committee Chair Liz Cheney says Ivanka Trump pleaded with her father to stop the violence at least TWICE during Capitol riot as he watched it unfold on TV in White House dining room
    J

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Ivanka Trump pleaded with her father, former president Donald Trump, at least twice on January 6 to stop the violence at the US Capitol, Your Content has learned.

    Rep. Liz Cheney revealed Ivanka Trump personally appealed to her father ‘at least twice’ to call off his supporters during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

    - Advertisement -

    Ivanka reportedly referred to the insurrection as an ‘optics issue’ as it was taking place, according to Michael Wolff’s latest Trump book Landslide.

    Cheney and Rep. Bennie Thompson appeared on a slew of Sunday news programs to reveal more pieces of the timeline of the Capitol riot.

    Thompson said the committee is actively looking into whether it can subpoena fellow sitting members of Congress if they refuse to cooperate voluntarily.

    Cheney outlined reasons the panel could consider criminal charges against Trump and argued he shouldn’t be ‘anywhere near the Oval Office ever again’,’according to CNBC.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.