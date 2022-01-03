Little Rock’s ‘hands-on’ police chief is suspended ‘after accidentally shooting woman, 22, while aiming for another female suspect, 29, during NYE patrol

Little Rock’s police chief has been suspended after he accidentally shot and critically injured a woman while aiming at another woman filmed shooting a gun on New Years Eve, Your Content has learned.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey was put on leave on Saturday after he shot and critically injured 22-year-old Kelecia Mayo.

Authorities say Humphrey was on patrol on Friday night when he saw a fight break out in the parking lot of a gas station.

As he got out of his car, authorities say, Taz Hayes, 29, shot into the crowd.

Humphrey then fired his weapon and hit Mayo, who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The incident is now under investigation by the Arkansas State Police,’according to The Daily Advent.

