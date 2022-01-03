Monday, January 3, 2022
Monday, January 3, 2022
More

    Little Rock’s ‘hands-on’ police chief is suspended ‘after accidentally shooting woman, 22, while aiming for another female suspect, 29, during NYE patrol
    L

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Little Rock’s police chief has been suspended after he accidentally shot and critically injured a woman while aiming at another woman filmed shooting a gun on New Years Eve, Your Content has learned.

    Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey was put on leave on Saturday after he shot and critically injured 22-year-old Kelecia Mayo.

    - Advertisement -

    Authorities say Humphrey was on patrol on Friday night when he saw a fight break out in the parking lot of a gas station.

    As he got out of his car, authorities say, Taz Hayes, 29, shot into the crowd.

    Humphrey then fired his weapon and hit Mayo, who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

    The incident is now under investigation by the Arkansas State Police,’according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.