Monday, January 3, 2022
    Liz Cheney says January 6 committee has ‘firsthand testimony’ that Trump was watching Capitol riot unfold on TV from the White House dining room Committee chair Bennie Thompson says ex president was silent for ‘187 minutes’
    House January 6 Committee Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming revealed on Sunday that the panel now has ‘firsthand testimony’ confirming that Donald Trump watched the Capitol riot unfold on television as his allies frantically begged him to call off his supporters, Your Content has learned.

    Cheney and Thompson appeared on a slew of Sunday news programs to reveal more pieces of the January 6th committee’s timeline of the Capitol riot.

    The Wyoming lawmaker confirmed Ivanka Trump personally appealed to her father ‘at least twice’ to call off his supporters on January 6.

    Thompson said the committee is actively looking into whether it can subpoena fellow sitting members of Congress if they refuse to cooperate voluntarily.

    If the authorities are there, there’ll be no reluctance on our part,’ he said.

    Cheney accused Trump of a ‘dereliction of duty’ for his inaction that day,’according to The Daily Advent.

