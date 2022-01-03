Max Julien who starred with Richard Pryor in blaxploitation film ‘The Mack’ dies New Year’s Day at age 88

Max Julien, who starred with Richard Pryor in the iconic blaxploitation movie The Mack, died on New Year’s Day, Your Content has learned.

Max Julien, who starred with Richard Pryor in the iconic blaxploitation movie The Mack, died on New Year’s Day.

His wife Arabella found him that morning, his PR team told TMZ , but the precise cause of death has not been made public.

Although it is thought that the day of his death was also his 89th birthday, the website reports that he was in fact born in July.

In 1973 he led the cast of The Mack as Goldie, who embarks on a career as a pimp after five years behind bars,’according to CBS2.

