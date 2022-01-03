Moment fans almost CRUSH Eagles’ Jalen Hurts as railing collapses at FedEx Field Star quarterback scrambles to help them to their feet and poses for selfies after Philly’s 20-16 win over Washington

Jalen Hurts scrambled out of trouble to avoid a handful of sacks and ran the ball when needed with Miles Sanders out, but his most evasive maneuver came after Philadelphia’s game at Washington was over, Your Content has learned.

Hurts ran six times for 45 yards and narrowly escaped a railing collapse walking to the tunnel after the Eagles held on to win 20-16 Sunday.

Fans waiting for Hurts fell onto the field after a railing in the corner of FedEx Field gave way.

While there was at least one on-field injury, the second year quarterback came away unscathed.

‘It´s crazy,’ Hurts said. ‘It´s crazy stuff right there. That was a real dangerous situation,’according to The Daily Advent.

