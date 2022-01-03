Monday, January 3, 2022
Monday, January 3, 2022
More

    Moment fans almost CRUSH Eagles’ Jalen Hurts as railing collapses at FedEx Field Star quarterback scrambles to help them to their feet and poses for selfies after Philly’s 20-16 win over Washington
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Jalen Hurts scrambled out of trouble to avoid a handful of sacks and ran the ball when needed with Miles Sanders out, but his most evasive maneuver came after Philadelphia’s game at Washington was over, Your Content has learned.

    Hurts ran six times for 45 yards and narrowly escaped a railing collapse walking to the tunnel after the Eagles held on to win 20-16 Sunday.

    - Advertisement -

    Fans waiting for Hurts fell onto the field after a railing in the corner of FedEx Field gave way.

    While there was at least one on-field injury, the second year quarterback came away unscathed.

    ‘It´s crazy,’ Hurts said. ‘It´s crazy stuff right there. That was a real dangerous situation,’according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.