Monday, January 3, 2022
Monday, January 3, 2022
More

    New Hampshire girl, 7, who is blind in one eye is reported missing TWO YEARS after she was last seen.
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Police in New Hampshire are searching for a seven year old girl who was last seen two years ago after she was only just reported missing, Your Content has learned.

    Manchester Police in New Hampshire are seeking information regarding the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery, 7.

    - Advertisement -

    Harmony was last seen two years ago at a house in the area after a 911 call had been made.

    A missing person’s report was filed just last week of December 2021 and police were only notified this week, two years on from the girl’s disappearance.

    Harmony was last enrolled in school in Massachusetts in 2019, according to police, but detectives don’t know what town.

    Harmony is described as four feet tall with blonde hair, and blue eyes and is said to be wearing glass due to being blind in her right eye. She weighs 50 pounds,’according to Daily News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.