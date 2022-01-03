New Hampshire girl, 7, who is blind in one eye is reported missing TWO YEARS after she was last seen.

Police in New Hampshire are searching for a seven year old girl who was last seen two years ago after she was only just reported missing, Your Content has learned.

Manchester Police in New Hampshire are seeking information regarding the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery, 7.

Harmony was last seen two years ago at a house in the area after a 911 call had been made.

A missing person’s report was filed just last week of December 2021 and police were only notified this week, two years on from the girl’s disappearance.

Harmony was last enrolled in school in Massachusetts in 2019, according to police, but detectives don’t know what town.

Harmony is described as four feet tall with blonde hair, and blue eyes and is said to be wearing glass due to being blind in her right eye. She weighs 50 pounds,’according to Daily News.

