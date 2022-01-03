New York woman, 54, with no medical qualifications is arrested ‘after giving boy, 17, a COVID vaccine without his mother’s permission’

A New York woman with no medical qualifications was arrested after she allegedly administered the COVID-19 vaccine to a 17-year-old boy without his family’s permission, Your Content has learned.

Laura Parker Russo, 54, was arrested by Nassau County Police after the incident happened at her home in Sea Cliff, Long Island.

The 17-year-old boy reportedly received the vaccine and went home to tell his mother, who alerted Nassau County police.

After an investigation, officials discovered that Russo is not a medical professional or authorized to administer vaccines. She is set to appear in court on January 21.

There have been several reported incidents across the country in which minors have been vaccinated without their parents’ consent.

In early December, a Los Angeles mother claimed that her 13-year-old son, who has asthma, received the vaccine shot without her knowledge.

A Florida mother also said in December that her 5-year-old daughter was given a flu vaccination at her Lake Worth Beach school without her permission.

In the US, more than 14.7percent of children 5-11 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 53.4 of minors 12-17 people have been fully vaccinated,’according to The Daily Advent.

