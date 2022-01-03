Nurse wakes from 28 day Covid coma after medics give her VIAGRA Asthmatic double jabbed mother of two was just three days from having ventilator turned off

A nurse who spent 28 days in a Covid coma fighting for her life has been saved after medics gave her Viagra as part of an experimental treatment regime,

Monica Almeida, 37, was given Viagra by colleagues at Lincoln County Hospital.

It caused her condition to improve and the level of oxygen she needed to drop.

Recovering at home with husband Artur, she is urging people to get the vaccine,’according to The SUN.

