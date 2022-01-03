‘Please help me, my parents don’t have food or money to raise me’ Baby is found abandoned in cardboard box in Alaska on a frigid New Year’s Eve with a note begging for ‘a loving family’

A newborn baby boy was abandoned in a cardboard box in Alaska’s frigid winter temperatures with a note from his mother expressing that she couldn’t afford to feed the child, Your Content has learned.

Roxy Lane found baby Teshawn outside a row of mailboxes by her Fairbanks home around 2pm on December 31 when temperatures where in the single digits.

- Advertisement -

She found him a cardboard box, swaddled in blankets and cooing, with a note from his mother asking someone to help him.

‘Please help me!!!’ the note said. ‘My parents and grandparents don’t have food or money to raise me. Please take me and find me a LOVING FAMILY’

Teshawn was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be in good health.

Police are working to identify the mother who, in her note, claimed she was sad to abandon her baby and ‘never wanted to do this’,’according to FOX29.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]