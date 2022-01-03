Monday, January 3, 2022
    President Biden and VP Harris to speak on anniversary of January 6 on day of ‘solemn observance’ for officers who died protecting the Capitol from rioters
    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks at the US Capitol on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of January 6th insurrection, Your Content has learned.

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the US Capitol on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot.

    The pair will speak in one part of a series of events organized by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats to memorialize the day.

    Although it is unknown what the pair will say Thursday, Biden has repeatedly condemned the riots and thanked the police officers who were on scene.

    He has also referred to the insurrection as a ‘dark day’ in American history.

    The riot left five people dead and at least 100 police officers injured.

    More than 700 people have been arrested for their alleged roles in the riots,’according to CNN.

