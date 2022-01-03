Robert Bruce, cast member on reality show Comic Book Men, found dead at 62 in New Jersey storage facility and Kevin Smith shares sweet tribute

Robert Bruce, a cast member on the reality show Comic Book Men, was found dead in a New jersey storage facility, Your Content has learned.

He was found on Friday after his family had not heard from him in several days.

He was 62 and appeared in more than 30 episodes of Comic Book Men,’according to Daily News.

