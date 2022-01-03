Monday, January 3, 2022
    SNL honors Betty White by airing her iconic Emmy winning 2010 episode as host just one day after her passing
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    SNL is paying tribute to the late, great Betty White by airing her iconic 2010 episode as host of the sketch show just one day after the actress died, Your Content has learned.

    SNL will air the iconic 2010 episode with Betty White as host, one day after her death, the show announced on Saturday.

    Betty hosted SNL only once on May 8, 2010 after previously turning the show down several times.

    A viral Facebook campaign ultimately convinced the then 88 year old to say yes.

    White won the Emmy award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in the episode.

    Betty passed away at her home in Los Angeles on Friday at the age of 99, just shy of her 100th birthday,’according to News Week.

    according to News Week.

