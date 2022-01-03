State Department mocked for promoting Antony Blinken’s Spotify playlist with tracks from Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift with tensions brewing with Russia and after the botched Afghanistan withdrawal

Guitar playing Secretary of State Antony Blinken is being mocked by GOP lawmakers after the State Department repeatedly pushed out his Spotify playlist over the holidays amid a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine, Your Content has learned.

The State Department has repeatedly pushed out the new playlist on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

It includes ‘traitor’ by Olivia Rodrigo and ‘State of Grace (Taylor’s Version)’ by Taylor Swift.

House GOP Whip Steve Scalise blasted the move and pointed to the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Blinken plays in a rock band and put songs on Spotify in 2018,’according to The Daily UK News

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]