Monday, January 3, 2022
Monday, January 3, 2022
More

    State Department mocked for promoting Antony Blinken’s Spotify playlist with tracks from Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift with tensions brewing with Russia and after the botched Afghanistan withdrawal
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Guitar playing Secretary of State Antony Blinken is being mocked by GOP lawmakers after the State Department repeatedly pushed out his Spotify playlist over the holidays amid a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine, Your Content has learned.

    The State Department has repeatedly pushed out the new playlist on Twitter.

    - Advertisement -

    It includes ‘traitor’ by Olivia Rodrigo and ‘State of Grace (Taylor’s Version)’ by Taylor Swift.

    House GOP Whip Steve Scalise blasted the move and pointed to the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

    Blinken plays in a rock band and put songs on Spotify in 2018,’according to The Daily UK News

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.