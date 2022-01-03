Woman, 91, missing feared dead in Colorado wildfires and a 58 year old man with Alzheimer’s who died after his family scrambled to evacuate him

A 91-year-old woman from Colorado is one of two people missing and feared dead in the state’s devastating new year wildfires, Your Content has learned.

Authorities initially said everyone was accounted for after the fire but Boulder County said the reports of two people missing were later discovered amid the scramble to manage the emergency.

One was found alive, officials said Sunday. Crews were still looking for a 91 year old woman at a home in Superior and a man living near Marshall.

Nadine Turnbull, from Superior, has been missing for three days after becoming separated from her family during the evacuation.

Gonzalo ‘Chalo’ Quesada, 58, was suffering from Alzheimers and had just week to live – he died in a hospice.

Other investigators were seeing if the missing people might have made it out, but not contacted their families.

Officials reported that 991 homes were destroyed in the fire, making it the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history since Thursday’s fire, ten inches of snow has now fallen on the ground.

Shocking aerial footage showed whole streets as little more than piles of smoking ash.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings,’according to BBC.

