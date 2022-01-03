Monday, January 3, 2022
Monday, January 3, 2022
More

    Woman, 91, missing feared dead in Colorado wildfires and a 58 year old man with Alzheimer’s who died after his family scrambled to evacuate him
    W

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A 91-year-old woman from Colorado is one of two people missing and feared dead in the state’s devastating new year wildfires, Your Content has learned.

    Authorities initially said everyone was accounted for after the fire but Boulder County said the reports of two people missing were later discovered amid the scramble to manage the emergency.

    - Advertisement -

    One was found alive, officials said Sunday. Crews were still looking for a 91 year old woman at a home in Superior and a man living near Marshall.

    Nadine Turnbull, from Superior, has been missing for three days after becoming separated from her family during the evacuation.

    Gonzalo ‘Chalo’ Quesada, 58, was suffering from Alzheimers and had just week to live – he died in a hospice.

    Other investigators were seeing if the missing people might have made it out, but not contacted their families.

    - Advertisement -

    Officials reported that 991 homes were destroyed in the fire, making it the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history since Thursday’s fire, ten inches of snow has now fallen on the ground.

    Shocking aerial footage showed whole streets as little more than piles of smoking ash.

    Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings,’according to BBC.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.