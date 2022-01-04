Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    Arizona State University students accuse college of ‘persecuting’ THEM after they were reprimanded for making two white students leave campus multicultural space because of their anti-Biden shirt and pro cop laptop sticker
    A pair of Arizona State University students have unleashed a nine minute diatribe after they were disciplined for taunting two white male students who entered the college’s multicultural space, Your Content has learned.

    Two students at Arizona State University have been found ‘guilty’ of ‘interfering with university activities’ after they harassed two white students.

    The men were studying inside a ‘multicultural learning space’ at Arizona State last September and displaying an anti Biden shirt and Police Lives Matter sticker.

    One also toted a Chick-Fil-A cup, in what the female students disciplined maintain was an attempt to taunt them.

    Activists Mastaani Qureshi, an undergraduate and Sarra Tekola a graduate student said the stickers and t-shirt was ‘offensive’ and ordered them to leave.

    Qureshi and Tekola have been reprimanded by the university and told to write a paper on how they would behave differently in a similar situation next time.

    The pair claim ASU to be a place where ‘marginalized students’ are ignored,’according to Arizona Daily.

