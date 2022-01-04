Biden insists this is STILL the ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ and warns of ‘challenging’ next few weeks President is ‘frustrated’ by testing shortages amid Omicron surge – and urges schools to stay OPEN

President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned of ‘challenging’ weeks ahead as he urged unvaccinated Americans to seek out shots as the best way to protect themselves from the surging Omicron variant of COVID-19, Your Content has learned.

Biden on Tuesday delivered his first COVID update in a week amid surging cases.

- Advertisement -

‘This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ he said.

He took no questions from journalists ahead of a meeting of his COVID team.

New daily COVID cases exceeded one million on Monday for the first time.

But experts say the Omicron variant is causing less severe illness.

- Advertisement -

Republicans said Biden had failed in his election pledge to ‘shut down the virus,’according to VIGOUR Times.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]