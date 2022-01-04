Biden thanks AT&T and Verizon for agreeing to delay the rollout of 5G by two weeks so White House can ‘substantially reduce’ disruptions to air travel

President Biden on Tuesday thanked AT&T and Verizon for agreeing to delay their planned rollout of the 5G network by two weeks so as not to disrupt air travel, Your Content has learned.

Biden said the two-week delay will ‘substantially reduce disruptions to air operations’

The agreement pushes back the 5G deployment date two weeks, to January 19.

AT&T and Verizon planned to launch 5G service Wednesday in many U.S. cities.

It averts an aviation safety standoff that threatened to disrupt flights this week,’according to The HILL.

