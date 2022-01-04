Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
More

    Biden thanks AT&T and Verizon for agreeing to delay the rollout of 5G by two weeks so White House can ‘substantially reduce’ disruptions to air travel
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    President Biden on Tuesday thanked AT&T and Verizon for agreeing to delay their planned rollout of the 5G network by two weeks so as not to disrupt air travel, Your Content has learned.

    Biden said the two-week delay will ‘substantially reduce disruptions to air operations’

    - Advertisement -

    The agreement pushes back the 5G deployment date two weeks, to January 19.

    AT&T and Verizon planned to launch 5G service Wednesday in many U.S. cities.

    It averts an aviation safety standoff that threatened to disrupt flights this week,’according to The HILL.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.