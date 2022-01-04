Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
More

    Brazilian ex-United Airlines flight attendant is charged after working for 23 years using the stolen identity of four year old Atlanta boy who DIED in 1979 car wreck
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Brazilian national has been arrested for allegedly stealing the identity of a four-year-old Atlanta boy who died in a car crash in 1979 – and building a life in the US that included working as a United Airlines flight attendant for more than 20 years, Your Content has learned.

    Ricardo Cesar Guedes, 49, is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing the identity of William Ericson Ladd, of Atlanta, who died in a 1979 car crash.

    - Advertisement -

    Authorities say Guedes overstayed his tourist visa and began using a Social Security card in Ladd’s name 17 years after he died.

    He then applied for a passport in Ladd’s name in 1998 and had it renewed six times by December 2020.

    Guedes also allegedly bought a Lake Houston home under Ladd’s name, got married, bought a BMW and started a career at United Airlines.

    When he applied for his passport renewal last year, officials matched his fingerprints to those used in Brazilian documents.

    - Advertisement -

    He was arrested in September and reportedly told officers: ‘I had a dream and the dream is over. Now I have to face reality’,’according to NBC2.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.