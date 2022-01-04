Cuomo’s off the hook Groping charges against disgraced ex-NY Governor will be dropped hours after it was revealed Manhattan DA won’t prosecute him for nursing home deaths

Charges of forcible touching against the disgraced former Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, are to be dropped by Albany County District Attorney David Soares, Your Content has learned.

Two New York State prosecutors are to clear Andrew Cuomo of criminal charges.

Albany district attorney is expected to drop a forcible touching complaint against the former governor.

DA: Complaint made by former aide Brittany Commisso ‘potentially defective’

In Manhattan the district attorney is also not filing any charges against Cuomo in the nursing home scandal.

But he still faces a federal and state probe over claims his COVID measures were to blame for 15,500 nursing home deaths in early 2020.

Last week, Cuomo was told he won’t face criminal charges stemming from allegations from two women, including a state trooper over unwanted kisses,’according to The Daily Advent.

