Deputy DA and rising California Republican star, 46, who slammed COVID vaccine mandates one month ago at Turning Point USA rally dies after testing positive for the virus

A California deputy district attorney and rising Republican star who slammed vaccine mandates a month ago at a Turning Point USA rally has died from complications of the virus, Your Content has learned.

It is unclear whether or not the 46 year old was vaccinated against the virus.

Last month she spoke at a rally against COVID vaccine mandates at the Irvine City Hall hosted by the collegiate conservative group Turning Point USA.

‘There’s nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now,’ she said.

She fought against vaccine mandates before the pandemic opposing a new state law tightening immunization rules for California schoolchildren in 2019.

The Huntington Beach resident worked as an Orange County deputy district attorney for 10 years specializing on in environmental and consumer law.

In 2020, she made a run for state Assembly in the 74th District but lost.

She then became the precinct chairman of the county Republican Party,’according to NewsBreak.

