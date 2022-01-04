Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are ENGAGED Former Fox News host flashes 8 carat diamond ring after President Trump’s son proposed on New Years Eve 2020 and kept their engagement under wraps for a YEAR

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are engaged, Your Content has learned.
The former president’s son popped the question on New Year’s Eve 2020 and they’ve been keeping their engagement under wraps for a year.
‘They’ve kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York.
They plan on living in Jupiter, Florida in a new home after finally offloading Guilfoyle’s apartment in Manhattan for $4.4 million.
‘It’s been an open secret for the past 12 months with everyone Kim runs into admiring her almost 8 carat diamond engagement ring,’ the friend added.
It’s unknown if plans for a lavish wedding are underway,’according to GRANTHSHALA News.
