Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are ENGAGED Former Fox News host flashes 8 carat diamond ring after President Trump’s son proposed on New Years Eve 2020 and kept their engagement under wraps for a YEAR

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are engaged, Your Content has learned.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are engaged.

- Advertisement -

The former president’s son popped the question on New Year’s Eve 2020 and they’ve been keeping their engagement under wraps for a year.

‘They’ve kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York.

They plan on living in Jupiter, Florida in a new home after finally offloading Guilfoyle’s apartment in Manhattan for $4.4 million.

‘It’s been an open secret for the past 12 months with everyone Kim runs into admiring her almost 8 carat diamond engagement ring,’ the friend added.

- Advertisement -

It’s unknown if plans for a lavish wedding are underway,’according to GRANTHSHALA News.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]