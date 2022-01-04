Elizabeth Holmes is found GUILTY of four counts at her fraud trial and faces 20 years in prison Jurors convict Theranos founder of defrauding investors but acquit her on four other charges and fail to reach verdict on three more

Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of four counts of wires fraud after a jury in San Jose found that she deceived investors into sinking more than $945 million into her faulty blood testing machines, Your Content has learned.

Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of four counts at the end of her five month fraud trial in San Jose.

- Advertisement -

Each of the four counts carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, and are likely to be served concurrently.

Holmes had faced 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients.

She had claimed her blood-testing technology was a medical breakthrough when it was prone to wild errors.

She raised more than $900m from a list of renowned investors including Rupert Murdoch and Larry Ellison.

- Advertisement -

At Theranos’ height, Holmes had amassed a fortune of $4.5 billion on paper.

The eight men and four women who determined Holmes’ fate spent much of the holiday season deliberating,’according to NBC News.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]