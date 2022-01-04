Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    Father charged with shooting and killing ex-Central Florida running back Otis Anderson Jr. pleads not guilty Suspect ‘was angry after being bitten by dog belonging to son’s girlfriend’
    The father of slain former Central Florida running back Otis Anderson Jr. has pleaded not guilty in the shooting son of his death, Your Content has learned.

    The father of slain former Central Florida running back Otis Anderson Jr. has pleaded not guilty in the shooting son of his death. He faces life in prison.

    Otis Anderson Sr. was accused of shooting and killing his 23 year old son during a November 29 argument at the family’s Jacksonville-area home.

    According to court records obtained by DailyMail.com, Anderson Sr. told investigators that he had the right to defend himself during the confrontation.

    The fight started after the former running back’s father was bitten by a dog belonging to the younger Anderson’s girlfriend, according to the police report.

    Anderson’s mother, Denise, was also grazed by a bullet, but has recovered,’according to News Jax4.

