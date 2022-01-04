Federal judge blocks Defense Department from firing 35 Navy sailors who refused to get the COVID vaccine for religious reasons because military’s mandate violated their First Amendment rights

A federal judge has blocked the firing of 35 members of the US Navy who refused to comply with the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on religious grounds, as the military branches began axing non-compliant soldiers and officers, Your Content has learned.

Judge Reed O’Connor filed a preliminary injunction against the DoD on Monday.

The 35 Navy officers sued the department, arguing the vaccines clash with their religious beliefs because they were developed using fetal cell lines.

Judge O’Connor said there is ‘no COVID-19 exception to the First Amendment’

He also criticized the Navy’s religious exemption process as ‘theater’

The Navy has already fired a commander, while the Marines have fired 103 members for not getting the vaccine,’according to CBS News.

