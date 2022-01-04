Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    Florida hospital CLOSES its maternity unit and tells expectant moms to find somewhere else to give birth after Sunshine State’s record COVID cases triggered staff shortages
    A Florida hospital has been forced to close its maternity unit and tell expectant moms to give birth elsewhere after the state’s record breaking COVID surge caused staff shortages, Your Content has learned.

    Holy Cross Health hospital announced on Sunday afternoon that it is shutting down its Labor and Delivery delivery unit ‘until further notice’

    Many pregnant mothers in the area will have to seek plans to give birth elsewhere due to staffing shortages at the hospital.

    The hospital did not mention a re-opening date as COVID continues to spread throughout the state.

    The CDC on Friday reported more than 75,900 new COVID cases in Florida, marking a single-day record for the number of new cases in the Sunshine State.

    Another 85,000 cases were reported across Saturday and Sunday, with almost 50,000 new infections on Monday.

    Hospitalizations in Florida reached 5,425, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday,’according to SUN Herald.

