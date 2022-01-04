GOP leader Kevin McCarthy criticizes Twitter for trying to ‘silence Americans’ after Marjorie Taylor Greene was banned for life for ‘COVID misinformation’

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday slammed Twitter for trying to ‘silence’ diversity after the platform banned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ga., for what it described as ‘Covid misinformation, Your Content has learned.

The Georgia GOP rep’s account @mtgreenee was axed Sunday.

Greene said she was suspended for sharing a tweet citing numbers from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

A Twitter spokesperson said: ‘We permanently suspended @mtrgreene for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy’

This is the fifth strike for Greene, who was last suspended in August,’according to The HILL.

