Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
More

    GOP leader Kevin McCarthy criticizes Twitter for trying to ‘silence Americans’ after Marjorie Taylor Greene was banned for life for ‘COVID misinformation’
    G

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday slammed Twitter for trying to ‘silence’ diversity after the platform banned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ga., for what it described as ‘Covid misinformation, Your Content has learned.

    The Georgia GOP rep’s account @mtgreenee was axed Sunday.

    - Advertisement -

    Greene said she was suspended for sharing a tweet citing numbers from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

    A Twitter spokesperson said: ‘We permanently suspended @mtrgreene for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy’

    This is the fifth strike for Greene, who was last suspended in August,’according to The HILL.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.