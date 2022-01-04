A former Hollywood madam who spent 22 months in prison for running a sophisticated escort agency in the 1980s and 90s with as many as 400 customers reportedly died in her sleep on Sunday, Your Content has learned.

Gibson, 64, died in her sleep in her California home on Sunday, sources say.

She ran an international prostitution ring in the 1980s and 90s that employed porn stars and Playboy models, prosecutors said.

Her client list included actor Bruce Willis and Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones.

She was sentenced to three years behind bars in 2000 on charges of pimping.

She served just shy of two years and released a book about her exploits in 2007,’according to The California News Time.

