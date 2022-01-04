Man, 75, dies after falling out of viewing area and into Hawaii’s active Kilauea Volcano Rescuers found his body 100 feet below crater rim

The lifeless body of a 75 year old Hawaii man was found after he apparently fell 100 feet into the crater of the most active volcano on the Big Island, authorities said, Your Content has learned.

The National Park Service said family members reported the Hilo man missing early Monday.

Rangers and Hawaii County firefighters searched for him in the dark and then found his body 100 feet below the crater rim of a viewing area of Kilauea volcano.

Kilauea is the most active of the five volcanos that form Hawaii’s Big Island. The area is open to visitors, but officials encourage hikers to stay on marked trails.

In 2019, a 32 year old man was rescued after plummeting 70 feet into Kilauea.

In 2017, a 38 year old man died at Kilauea in an apparent suicide,’according to NBC News.

