Melania Trump auctions off ‘iconic’ white hat she wore to host Donald’s first state visit alongside a digital NFT portrait of herself in the accessory as part of ‘historic’ $250,000 sale

Melania Trump is set to auction off the ‘iconic’ white hat she wore for her husband’s first official state visit from a foreign head of state as part of an ‘important’ and ‘one of a kind’ $250,000 sale commemorating the former President’s milestone, Your Content has learned.

Melania, 51, announced the launch of her new ‘Head of State’ auction on Tuesday, revealing that bidding will commence on January 11.

The auction contains three ‘one-of-a-kind signed items’ that commemorate the Trump Administration’s first official state visit in April 2018.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte were the first foreign heads of state to visit former President Donald Trump in the White House.

Melania is auctioning the wide-brimmed white hat she wore for the visit, which was designed by milliner Hervé Pierre and is signed by the former First Lady.

The auction also includes a signed watercolor painting of Melania in the hat by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon – the same man who created her first NFT last month.

Final lot in the auction is a digital non-fungible token (NFT) version of the painting, which is signed by Melania and Coulon.

The three lots are being auctioned together, with the starting bid set at $250,000 – or 1415.86 Solana (SOL), which is a form of cryptocurrency.

Latest auction comes just weeks after she sold her first-ever NFT – a watercolor painting of her eyes by Coulon, which also featured an audio message,’according to WFMZ.

