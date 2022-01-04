Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    Nancy Pelosi expected to ‘step down next year’ Democrats prepare for civil war between factions with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries the favorite to become the new leader
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to step down at the end of this Congress after nearly two decades in Democratic leadership, and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is the new favorite to lead the party, Your Content has learned.

    Interviews with more than two dozen Democrats revealed many respect Pelosi’s leadership but are looking for younger faces.

    Progressive chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal said she wanted ‘more decentralized leadership’

    Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois, a moderate, said he wanted to see a leader who could pull the party together like Pelosi.

    The Post reported that members ‘overwhelmingly agreed’ that Pelosi’s successor should be ‘equally as historic’ as her claim to the first female speakership.

    Jeffries would be the first black speaker if Democrats hold onto the House and he is nominated to lead,’according to The Insider.

