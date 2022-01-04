Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    Nirvana wins ‘naked baby’ legal battle as judge dismisses lawsuit brought by man who sued the band for child pornography 30 years after appearing on the iconic 1991 Nevermind cover
    By Your Content Staff
    A judge has thrown out a lawsuit against Nirvana made by the man who appeared as a naked baby on the cover of the band’s classic 1991 album Nevermind, Your Content has learned.

    Judge Fernando Olguin dismissed the case in California District Court Monday.

    Spencer Elden’s lawyers missed deadline to file opposition to request to dismiss.

    Lawyers for the Nirvana estate argued that Elden’s claims were ‘absurd’

    In the 30 years since, Elden has profited from being ‘Nirvana Baby’ they said.

    Elden’s suit says he was the victim of child exploitation and cover is child porn,’according to The Nation.IK.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

