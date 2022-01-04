Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    Now 24 House Democrats won’t seek reelection in 2022 as 72 year old Bobby Rush the only politician to ever beat Barack Obama announces his retirement and Nancy Pelosi tries to cling to her party’s majority
    Bobby Rush, 75, will announce Tuesday his retirement at the end of his 15th term in Congress, making him the 24th House Democrat who won’t seek reelection in the 2022 midterms, Your Content has learned.

    Representative Bobby Rush from Illinois is now the 24th House Democrat who will not run in this year’s midterm elections.

    The civil rights leader and only politician to ever beat Barack Obama in an election has represented Illinois 1st congressional district since 1993.

    The 75-year-old said he decided to retire after a conversation with his grandson, Jonathan, who said he wanted to learn more about his grandfather’s history.

    Rush is an ordained minister who will complete his 15th term in Congress.

    Democrats can only afford to lose three seats in the 2022 midterms to maintain their majority in the lower chamber,’according to The Daily UK News.

