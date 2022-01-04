NYC jail guards on duty when Jeffrey Epstein killed himself have charges for faking records DISMISSED after they stuck to rules of plea deal

A judge on Monday ordered charges dropped against two Bureau of Prisons guards who admitted falsifying records after Jeffrey Epstein took his own life in jail over two years ago, Your Content has learned.

Charges against Michael Thomas and Tova Noel, two jail guards responsible for monitoring Jeffrey Epstein when he killed himself, have been dropped.

The pair have admitted they falsified records but will avoid any time behind bars under a deal with federal prosecutors.

Guards agreed to deferred prosecution deals; required them to admit their guilt.

Charges were to be dismissed if they followed the rules of their agreement for six months. They also were required to do 100 hours of community service.

In the hours before Epstein’s death, Noel shopped online for furniture while Thomas surfed the internet for sports news and motorcycle sales.

Both guards also appeared to have fallen asleep for about two hours.

Epstein, the financier and registered sex offender, died at age 66 in August 2019.

He was found hanging in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan.

Authorities had charged Epstein with trafficking in dozens of women and underage girls.

Some alleged victims have said his abuses dated back to the 1980s.

Last week, his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in Manhattan federal court of sex trafficking and conspiracy charges after a monthlong trial,’according to NBC News.

