Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    Pennsylvania Gov. candidate Lou Barletta shares photos of 'secret' Biden administration flights full of migrants landing at his local airport
    By Your Content Staff
    A Pennsylvania Republican candidate for governor claims secret flights are carrying illegal immigrants into the state, Your Content has learned.

    Lou Barletta said a flight landed at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown last Thursday carrying illegal migrants.

    ‘The incredible secrecy and disregard for Pennsylvanians continues,’ he said.

    Rep. Dan Meuser has already asked DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Acting ICE Director Tae Johnson for answers.

    ‘Pennsylvanians deserve to know about these decisions affecting their community, and I expect immediate answers,’ Meuser wrote in his letter.

    Meuser said at least 130 migrants were sent to Scranton, while another former Pennsylvania lawmaker claimed there were 180.

    Lawmakers say they were not informed before the flights arrived in Scranton, Pennsylvania the town where Biden was born and lived until he was 10,’according to The New York Post.

