Prince Charles praises Harry for his climate change campaigning in olive branch to his youngest son amid claims they have ‘barely spoken for months’ after Oprah interview

Prince Charles offered an olive branch to Prince Harry last night, praising his son’s ‘passionate’ work to highlight and tackle climate change, Your Content has learned.

Prince Charles, 73, offered an olive branch to Prince Harry, 37, praising his son’s ‘passionate’ work to highlight climate changes.

- Advertisement -

Relations between Charles and Harry were said to be at an all-time low after Harry seemed to lash out at the way he was raised.

Friends are also braced for potentially damaging revelations in Harry’s upcoming autobiography, due to be released later this year,’according to The Daily Advent.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]