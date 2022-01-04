Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    Random House CANCELS novelist Norman Mailer: Michael Wolff reveals publisher has scrapped plans to publish collection of author’s writing for centennial of his birth after junior staffer objected to title of his 1957 essay ‘The White Negro’
    By Your Content Staff
    Random House has reportedly cancelled the publication of a collection of Norman Mailer essays, which would correspond to the 100-year anniversary of his birth next year, because a ‘junior staffer’ objected to the title of his 1957 essay entitled ‘White Negro, Your Content has learned.

    New York writer Michael Wolff, 68, writes that a collection of Norman Mailer political essays has been scrapped by Random House.

    An editor was assigned to the project and his biographer was hired to select the essays for the collection.

    ‘White Negro’ called for a rejection of Eisenhower era conformity in the U.S.

    Random House continues to publish Mailer’s works and embarked on an effort to introduce him to younger readers in 2013.

    The Justice Department sued the publisher in November to block its purchase of rival Simon & Schuster,’according to Texas News Today.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

