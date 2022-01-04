Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    Rapper J $tash shoots his girlfriend dead and then kills himself at their California home in front of her three young sons
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Rapper J $tash killed his girlfriend at their LA home, then turned the gun on himself while his victim’s three young children were in another room, it is claimed, Your Content has learned.

    Rapper J $tash, 28, took his own life after fatally shooting his one-year old girlfriend Jeanette Gallegos, 28 at their LA home, it is claimed.

    The Florida rapper locked the master bedroom after getting caught in an argument with Gallegos in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

    Gallegos’ three boys aged seven, nine and 11 were reportedly knocking on the room’s door, concerned for their mother’s safety.

    One of them called 911 to report the shooting before fleeing the home.

    J $tash was an upcoming rapper from Florida who was friends with Lil Wayne and Young money prior to his death,’according to FOX13.

    according to FOX13.

