Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    Record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November as the Great Resignation continues US employers posted more than 10.6 million job openings
    A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in November, a sign of confidence and more evidence that the U.S. job market is bouncing back strongly from last year’s coronavirus recession, Your Content has learned.

    The Labor Department said on Tuesday that a record 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November.

    US employers also added 10.6 million jobs, and hired 6.7 million people.

    Nick Bunker, research director at the Indeed Hiring Lab, noted that quits were high in the low-wage hotel and restaurant industries,’according to CBS9.

