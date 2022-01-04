Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December, Your Content has learned.

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced he tested positive for COVID.

- Advertisement -

He is the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December.

Portman is fully vaccinated and boosted; said he will work from home in Ohio instead of traveling to Washington D.C. for Senate votes.

‘I am asymptomatic and feel fine,’ Portman said.

The Omicron variant of COVID has hit Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

- Advertisement -

It’s also struck congressional staff on both sides of the aisle, causing a 13% spike in positive COVID cases on Capitol Hill,’according to The HILL.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]