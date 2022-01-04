Republicans will release their OWN Capitol riot report ‘discrediting’ the January 6 committee, criticizing the failure to act on intelligence and cops being under-prepared

House Republicans are reportedly working on their own report detailing security failures on January 6 as the Democrat led Capitol riot committee’s investigation heats up, a Monday evening report alleged, Your Content has learned.

The GOP report will allegedly come from an investigation led by Rep. Jim Banks.

Lawmakers part of Republicans’ probe didn’t end up on House panel.

Their probe reportedly focuses on security failures at the Capitol that day.

Republican leadership have heard from Capitol law enforcement, Banks said.

Meanwhile the Democrat-led committee investigating the Capitol attack signaled their probe is moving into a more public phase within months.

The House panel’s report is coming fall 2022, with interim findings this summer,’according to Pewre Search.

