Secret commandos with the authority to ‘shoot to kill’ were at the Capitol on January 6 under Trump’s orders over fears of a terrorist attack or a plot to attack Pence or a member of Congress, report claims

One year ago Monday, leaders of elite special law enforcement teams met to discuss contingency plans and potential threats ahead of January 6.

They planned how to enhance security for then-Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers attending a Joint Session of Congress to certify the 2020 election.

One of those units, from the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team, were among the first law enforcement teams inside the Capitol after rioters broke in.

Agents also provided additional security to officers evacuating lawmakers.

They were to be on standby in Quantico in case of an explosion or attack but most were deployed to downtown DC after threats to FBI HQ and DC office,’according to NewsWeek.

