Son, 23, ‘killed his parents and burned their HEADS in a fireplace’ after lying to them that he was on verge of a job with SpaceX, court hears: Told cops they had vanished on a weekend trip to their cabin

Prosecutors argued in opening statements on Tuesday that a 23 year old Wisconsin man murdered both his parents, dismembered their bodies and burned their heads in a fireplace to cover up his ‘web of lies’ about college and work, Your Content has learned.

Chandler Halderson faces first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating and hiding a corpse charges in the deaths of his parents.

Halderson is accused of killing Bart and Krista Halderson, and dismembering their bodies, before reporting them missing on July 7.

Police later found physical evidence that Halderson allegedly burned his parents’ heads in their fireplace.

Prosecutor argued during opening statements that Halderson committed murders to cover up lies about college and work.

Halderson’s defense lawyer said prosecution would not be able to prove he killed his parents,’according to The Daily Mail.

