Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
More

    Ted Cruz says Republicans will IMPEACH Biden over his ‘refusal to enforce the border and defy immigration laws’ if they win back the House in 2022 after Democrats ‘weaponized’ the investigations against Trump
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Republican lawmakers will be under ‘enormous pressure’ to impeach President Joe Biden if they take back the House of Representatives in this year’s midterm elections, Texas Senator Ted Cruz said on the latest episode of his podcast, Your Content has learned.

    Cruz put Republicans’ odds of winning back the House at the end of this year at 90% or ‘even higher than that’ on the latest episode of his podcast.

    - Advertisement -

    The Texas senator accused Democrats of wielding impeachment as a ‘cudgel’

    House Democrats voted to impeach Trump twice, once just before he left office.

    He predicted that House Republicans will not only have ‘multiple grounds’ to impeach Biden but that they’ll be under ‘enormous pressure’ to do so,’according to The Dallas Morning News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.