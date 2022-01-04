Ted Cruz says Republicans will IMPEACH Biden over his ‘refusal to enforce the border and defy immigration laws’ if they win back the House in 2022 after Democrats ‘weaponized’ the investigations against Trump

Republican lawmakers will be under ‘enormous pressure’ to impeach President Joe Biden if they take back the House of Representatives in this year’s midterm elections, Texas Senator Ted Cruz said on the latest episode of his podcast, Your Content has learned.

Cruz put Republicans’ odds of winning back the House at the end of this year at 90% or ‘even higher than that’ on the latest episode of his podcast.

The Texas senator accused Democrats of wielding impeachment as a ‘cudgel’

House Democrats voted to impeach Trump twice, once just before he left office.

He predicted that House Republicans will not only have ‘multiple grounds’ to impeach Biden but that they’ll be under ‘enormous pressure’ to do so,’according to The Dallas Morning News.

