What it’s REALLY like to work on Wall Street Professionals share horrifying stories of suicide, racism, and sexual harassment while opening up about their careers in finance

People who work on Wall Street are anonymously sharing stories of suicide, verbal abuse, racism, sexism, and sexual harassment while lifting the lid on what it's really like to have a career in finance.

Wall Street Confessions has become a safe haven for whistleblowers looking to expose the wrongdoings at big banks and investment firms.

Riya Sharma, a 22-year-old content strategist, launched the Instagram account in 2019 while she was a student at Marymount Manhattan College.

She has since dropped out of college, and Wall Street Confessions now has more than 128,000 followers, including Jefferies CEO Rich Handler.

Posts are submitted through an online portal, and while there are some positive stories, the account is mostly used as an outlet to air grievances.

Burnout, verbal abuse, and suicidal ideation as a result of being overworked are hot button issues that are brought up time and time again.

Wall Street Confessions also serves as an outlet for women and minorities who have experienced blatant sexism and racism in the field of finance.

